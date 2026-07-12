Laurel’s Peace on the Mendocino Coast
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
George Markell, Kent State Student
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
2 hrs ago
•
Laurel Krause
1
12:23
Nina Jacobs Stanley, Kent State Student
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
24 hrs ago
•
Laurel Krause
4
1
2
21:03
Meyer "Mike" Alewitz, Kent State Student
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 10
•
Laurel Krause
7
2
4
37:24
Doris Krause, Mother of Allison Krause
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 9
•
Laurel Krause
5
3
2
20:05
Robert S. "Bob" Baker, Meaningfully-Involved Participant
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 8
•
Laurel Krause
2
1
13:30
Christina McVay, Kent State Student
Watch now | Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 7
•
Laurel Krause
3
1
1
38:19
Gerald Casale, Kent State Student
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 6
•
Laurel Krause
7
3
1
30:21
Linda Seeley, Townsperson and Protester
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 5
•
Laurel Krause
5
1
2
38:58
Joe Lewis, Wounded Kent State Student
Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 4
•
Laurel Krause
9
3
4
39:32
Nancy Rodgers, Faculty at Kent State University
Watch now | Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial
Jul 3
•
Laurel Krause
21
6
4
27:41
June 2026
Here Comes the Kent State Truth Archive
Will You Help Us Complete Our Project?
Jun 17
•
Laurel Krause
10
5
Twenty-Two Years at the Allison Center
A Place to Cultivate Peace, Sustainability and Healing for All
Jun 5
•
Laurel Krause
6
5
2
© 2026 Laurel Krause
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts