Andy Pyle, Kent Townsperson

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Andy Pyle shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his testimonial Andy Pyle relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

Andy Pyle was involved in the antiwar movement and agitated for left wing causes before he moved to Kent, spring of 1969. Returning from Cleveland on May 3rd he recalls the build-up and disorganization of State Highway Patrol in jeeps and National Guard with their rifles and bayonets, seemingly patrolling and operating with no one in charge. Just after noon on May 4, 1970, university classes were open. As Kent State students were changing class, going to lunch and stopping to see what was going on, Pyle was part of a group in the Prentice Hall parking lot. Minutes later, hearing the Ohio National Guard bullets whiz by, Pyle “hit the dirt” and encouraged others, knowing you “cannot outrun a bullet.”

The National Guard march by students in the Prentice Hall parking lot.

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