Bill Arthrell, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Bill Arthrell shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his Testimonial, Bill Arthrell relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

At Kent State University on May 4, 1970 Bill Arthrell was student and a peaceful antiwar protester. Arthrell heartfully chronicles his participation witnessing his friends murdered and wounded in the Kent State massacre. After the massacre, Arthrell was included in J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI plan to create an atmosphere of extreme paranoia on college campuses across America when he was named in the Kent 25 indictments for second-degree rioting.

Kent State students stage a peaceful Sit-In at President White’s residence on May 3, 1970

In Bill Arthrell’s May 3rd, 2010 Kent State Testimonial, he describes how Kent State is a metaphor for everything:

“I think Kent State, in a way, is a symbol for everything. You know, it’s a symbol for the First Amendment. It’s a symbol of youth, and youth denied to four young people. It’s a symbol about imperialism and militarism, which I think this society has totally embraced, especially these days as being a militaristic society. You know, we spend more on the military than the rest of the world combined. And we have 760 bases around the world. It’s disgusting. And we’re paying for that. You know, 44% of the federal budget goes to the military. Kent State is like a metaphor for all of that. It’s not only the day the war came home, it was absolutely the pinnacle of the 60s. It was the climax of that great social upheaval, cultural rebellion Woodstock and the hippies, and the political rebellion of SDS and the anti-war movement. And so there was a confluence of everything in those 13 seconds, 40 years ago tomorrow, of everything that was wrong in our society and that we were inflicting on the rest of the world. So it’s a snapshot for it.”

On April 22, 1970 Bill Arthell staged his original “Napalm A Dog” protest on the Kent State University campus.

On the 50th anniversary in 2020, Bill Arthrell re-enacted his “Napalm A Dog” protest. Please WATCH — https://bit.ly/3ID0Rkx

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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