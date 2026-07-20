Bob Lewis, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Bob Lewis shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his testimonial Bob Lewis relives his experience as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Bob Lewis was a student at Kent State and present at the massacre. Lewis does not consider the shootings an accident or a coincidence, and believes the clearance to fire live ammunition at unarmed students and protesters came from higher up than any of the Ohio National Guard, possibly President Nixon and Governor Rhodes. With Kent State University Assistant Dean of Students Kenneth Roskins involved, the Kent State command and control structure of the massacre was directed by the U.S. intelligence community.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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