Bonnie Henry, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Bonnie Henry shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial, Bonnie Henry relives her experience as a Kent State student during the Kent State massacre.

Bonnie Henry was a freshman at the time of the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre and very close friends with Allison Krause, one of the four student protesters killed that day. Henry recounts how scared she felt something terrible was going to happen and left the Kent State Commons before the onslaught. She heard about Allison’s killing on a transistor radio. Despite Allison’s passing, Henry knows that Allison lives on and honors Allison to this day.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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