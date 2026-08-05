Christin Keck, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Christin Keck shares her experiences at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. At that time Christin Keck was living off campus and shared the onslaught at Kent State with her husband and roommates.

Around noon on May 4, 1970 Christin Keck was on the Kent State University Commons when she heard the National Guardsmen fire their weapons, thinking it was fireworks but then heard friends say, “They’re killing us.”

“We didn't believe that it had happened. It didn't compute. It wasn't something that happened in your hometown in Ohio in the spring on campus. This wasn't something that happened. So we all went in the house and we went downstairs in our apartment and we turned on the news and we watched. And we cried. And we just sat and watched.”

In 1995 “…on the 25th anniversary, in fact, I was downtown at the Stone Jug, hanging out down there one night, and a total stranger walked up to me, handed me a button that had the quote by Allison Krause on it that said, Flowers are better than bullets. And put it into my hand and said, you really need this. And walked away. I don’t know who it was. I never did know. Never met the person before. Never saw him again. And I looked at this button and I thought, I need this? Why would I need this? But I put it in my purse and I took it home and I still have it. It was very strange, because a few days after this, I was at a gathering. I had joined Mensa, and I was at a Mensa gathering in another city. And one of my Mensa friends walked up to me and said, I understand someone gave you a button that had a quote by Allison Krause on it. And I was like, what? How do you know that? Well, he had known this person. And I said, well, who was this? He said, it was a friend of mine.”

“And I thought, maybe it’s time for me, maybe this is some sign or something to go see the memorial, because they had built the memorial by that time. So I did. I went over there and saw it. And not long after that, I even took someone else over and showed them where it all was and showed them where I stood and what I’d seen. And it was the first time I’d ever talked about it.”

The Kent State memorial on campus. Four Coffins.

What Kent State means to Christin Keck 40 years later:

“I hadn't really thought about it at all until this last year. And I realized it's now not so much a memory as it is history. It's not as painful. But then again, it is when you think about it. It just doesn't really ever go away.”

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre.

Learn how you may support the Kent State Truth Archive and our efforts to publish all the Kent State Testimonials in the summer of 2026.

The Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial for Norman Weissman suffered technical difficulties on August 4, 2026 when posting to Substack. Readers may not have seen his Testimonial or received the daily post.

Please read Norman Weissman’s Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial here. We are sorry for the delay.