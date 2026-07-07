Christina McVay, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Christina McVay shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her testimonial Christina McVay relives her experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Christina McVay was a freshman student at Kent State University. Raised in Kent, Ohio, McVay discusses her unique background with overlapping local and student perspectives. In disturbing detail McVay remembers the massacre as well as her disbelief and her reactions that followed. Years later McVay returned to Kent State to teach in the Department of Pan-African Studies at Kent State University.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.