Diane Gallagher, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Diane Gallagher shares her experiences at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial, Diane Gallagher relives this time as a Kent State student during the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Diane Gallagher was a politically-active Kent State student involved in student mobilization against the Vietnam war. Wishing to attend the May 4th demonstration, Gallagher was waylaid as she waited for friends. Moments later, instead of attending the rally, Gallagher learned “there was a sniper on one of the roofs and they had shot National Guard.” She was told to leave because the campus was closed. In 1972 Gallagher went to Mexico to complete her college degree there.

From Diane Gallagher’s Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial:

“The National Guard was the strongest mobilizing force of students that ever could be. Stronger than a Mark Rudd, stronger than a Black Panther, stronger than any kind of force. If it weren’t for the National Guard, we would not have been mobilized.”

“I would also like to add a comment that I do believe that those shootings were planned and organized and choreographed by this government. I do not think it was an accident.”

There was “an agreement between Nixon and Governor Rhodes at the time, “Go ahead, do what you’ve got to do. I’ve got your back.” And I do believe there was an order to fire.”

“So that’s one of the reasons I left, because it was either people looking for a revolution that was nonexistent, or undercovers, agents. And I do believe that this was an opportunity for our government to make scapegoats and to show the rest of the country you can’t continue being dissidents.”

Diane Gallagher participated in this peaceful protest on May 3, 1970 in front the president’s residence

A Poem by Diane Gallagher - Spring Massacre, Kent State 1970

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Small town of Kent, Ohio, far from Cambodian borders Our university site harbored anti-war student fates A college campus reduced to bloody mortar by Nixon’s pestles in army gear Soldiers battled us as we protested invasion into Cambodia during a startling spring Our revolutionary spirits formed dedicated protest in three days of war tanks and raging tear gas Bellicose helicopters towered above us as we waged symbolic fire Battle lines were drawn against us in a heartland, ununited state On that blue Monday, the campus bell did ring as high noon cast a tall shadow, projected images of funeral pyres Bells tolled as bullets ripped through the stunned spring air, silencing the voice of innocence, expelling privileged white students’ dissidence Pools of scarlet blood gushed from this ivory tower as sins of criminal minds knew no border to their brutal, lethal power History draped me in 1970 Nine wounded and four dead in Ohio on a massacring May Day

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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