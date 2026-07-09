Doris Krause, Mother of Allison Krause

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Doris Krause shares her participation in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial Doris Krause relives her experiences as a family member of one of the four student protesters killed the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Doris Krause learned her daughter Allison Krause was killed in the Kent State massacre. Krause retells her stories related to learning of Allison’s killing and then taking on the arduous task of seeking the truth about what happened to Allison when she joined her husband Arthur Krause in fighting for government acknowledgement of Allison’s killing in U.S. courts.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.