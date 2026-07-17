Ellen Mann, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Ellen Mann shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial Ellen Mann relives her experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Ellen Mann was a Kent State University High School senior attending the protest on campus at noon. Mann was standing right next to Joe Lewis when he suffered two gunshot wounds from National Guard gunfire. She immediately went to his aide and held his hand as they waited for an ambulance. Because she witnessed the Kent State massacre, Mann was expelled from Kent State University High School as administrators considered her subversive and didn’t want her influencing other students.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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