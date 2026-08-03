Emily Burnell Petrou, Kent Townsperson

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Emily Burnell Petrou shares her memories of the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial, Emily Burnell Petrou relives her experience as a ten year old living with her family in Kent, Ohio when it became an occupied university town over students protesting the Cambodian invasion of the Vietnam war.

In Emily Burnell Petrou’s Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, she shares:

“…the thing I’ll never forget, is the hatefulness of the people. And I’ve tried to become more forgiving about it. My mother never…, a lot of people were choosing sides, you know, there were those who sided with the guardsmen, those who sided with the students, and my mother always gave us a very full perspective of, this was a complex situation, we don’t really know the truth, and sort of look at all angles of it, but to this day she still has trouble as well with the horrible comments that people said about the kids, you know. “They were dirty, they were pregnant, they had syphilis,” it was crazy.”

“I was scared of police or the guardsmen, because they were the people I saw with the guns. And the very first newspapers came out, and it said, two guardsmen, two students shot. And so we just basically sat the rest of that day listening to the radio and hearing the names. And I just remember hearing they kept the names Scheuer and Schroeder. They kept saying William Schneider. They kept getting the names wrong. And we were just riveted listening to it. And of course, I think by the end of the day, we knew then it was four students. And I just remember the constant sound of the sirens. And it made me sick by the end of the day. And watching the news, it was strange to see our quiet little town, you know, Walter Cronkite saying Kent, Ohio”

“…one thing I'll never forget is seeing Allison's—Allison Krause's boyfriend on the news talking, Barry Levine, and, you know, he had tears in his—and he just—I'll just never forget it, that he looked so stunned and in shock. And I think that's when it really hit me, that people had actually died on our campus, and not only that, but people that—the kind of people that I sort of worshipped as a child. And the horrible, horrible thing was hearing people say they should have shot more, they should have shot them all. And people put their American flags up on our street, and there was this really weird us-against-them vibe that suddenly started that I had never felt before that day or that weekend.”

To see local reactions to Kent State, please watch the short film “Confrontation at Kent State” by Richard Myers, a collection of comments recorded a week after the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre by students and Kent townspeople sharing their views: https://bit.ly/4c5O5MY

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to complete the Kent State Truth Archive, comprised of more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre.

Learn how you may support the Kent State Truth Archive and our efforts to publish all the Kent State Testimonials in the summer of 2026.