Gail Ewing, Former Ohio National Guardsman

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Gail Ewing shares his experience as an Ohio National Guardsman stationed in the same unit as the shooting Kent State guardsmen although years earlier in 1964-67. Gail Ewing moved to California in 1967, three years before the Kent State massacre, where he completed his six-year National Guard commitment in California.

From 1964 through 1967, Gail Ewing served as an Ohio National Guardsman and during that time received no training in riot control. Despite no training, Ewing was in a unit sent with live ammunition to control the 1966 Cleveland riots. Ewing shares “we were given tear gas grenades and live ammunition and put on guard duty with no instruction on how to, when to load your gun or your weapon or when to use the tear gas or anything like that. They just passed it out and put us on guard duty.” Despite no training, his unit was issued steel-jacketed, armor-piercing bullets with a range of a couple of miles, 500 feet with accuracy. Ewing believes the order to carry live ammunition at Kent State probably came from higher than the local National Guard company commanders. “It was at the state level or maybe even the federal level.”

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