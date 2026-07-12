George Markell, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, George Markell shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his testimonial George Markell relives his experiences as an original participant of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 George Markell was a married Kent State student living in campus housing with his wife and infant son. On that day, Markell went to classes and at noon was having lunch at home. He had been warned to stay off the Commons by a family member working in the Kent State administration. Markell believes the Kent State massacre hastened the end of the war in Vietnam and later helped bring down President Richard Nixon.

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