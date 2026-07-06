Gerald Casale, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Gerald Casale shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his Testimonial Gerald Casale relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Gerald Casale was a senior in the Honors College at Kent State University. He was a member of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) when he attended the May 4th protest on campus. Casale attributes forming his band DEVO as a result of what happened to him on campus that day during the Kent State massacre.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.