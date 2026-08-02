Gerald Kamber, Kent State Faculty

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Gerald Kamber recounts his participation as a faculty member at Kent State University during the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre.

Immediately following the Kent State massacre on May 4th Gerald Kamber joined other faculty members on the Commons, attempting to help protect Kent State student protesters from further shootings and injuries by the Ohio National Guard and their commanders.

Gerald Kamber in his Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial shares:

“And the sad thing is, as I say, it’s never been acknowledged. I’m here because I want to see the truth come out. I don’t know what the truth is. I have my suspicions, but I’d like to see that come out and be established once and for all. Whether the people are punished or not is irrelevant, because most of them are dead anyway. The other thing is that I testified in the trial, which I felt was a whitewash. And let’s just say I’ve done what I could.”

“We had a faculty of 1,800 people, and seven of them, not even all faculty, five and two [instructors], went out to try to avert further carnage. And that’s a very discouraging kind of statistic.”

“Justice would look like a determination of how this happened, why it happened, and who was behind it, who was responsible for it, whether they were provocateurs, I mean, we don’t know. We don’t know much about it. Or I certainly don’t know much about it. But that would be the... Blame should be assigned.”

Ohio Governor Rhodes visits with President Nixon in the White House

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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