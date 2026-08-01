Janet Cubic-Sima, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Janet Cubic-Sima shares her experiences before the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre and the immediate aftermath. In her Testimonial, Janet Cubic-Sima recollects her friendship with FBI informant Terry Norman and their December 1968 trip to Washington, D.C.

In her Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial Janet Cubic-Sima discusses Terry Norman and the trip they took together to Washington, D.C.:

“…he asked me at some point if I wanted to go to Washington, D.C. with him for the day. There would be no cost to me. It would be a covered expense, that he had to go there about an investigation he was working on … he did tell me he had a meeting and would have to leave me for a time to go to his meeting.”

Janet Cubic-Sima learned more about Terry Norman in the aftermath:

“He was working for the FBI, that he had to go to Washington for a meeting, and that was way before anyone would admit that he was working for the FBI. When the Kent State incident happened, Hoover, who was the director of the FBI, denied that he worked for them. And his subsequent replacement, the person that replaced Hoover, stated that, well, he started working for the FBI only a week before the Kent State shootings. Now, that probably was when he might have turned 21. They just didn’t want to admit that they had an armed informant on campus who was underage. But I just believe that my trip to Washington shows something, that he was working for the FBI before that.”

Terry Norman at Kent State on the May 4, 1970:

“Now, that evening on the news, there was a film clip that showed Terry Norman surrendering his gun, and I don’t know if it was to campus police or the National Guard. This is the film clip my husband referred to. The best film clip remains missing to this day, the one he actually saw.”

Terry Norman surrenders his pistol to Kent police after the Kent State massacre:

“And he was referring to …Terry Norman was saying something like, “I had to shoot, I had to shoot, they would have killed me.” Students who knew he was an informant, and he was taking their pictures. They did not want their pictures taken, and they were roughing him up. They were beating him up.”

Terry Norman getting “roughed up” by students before any gun was fired in the Kent State massacre

About Terry Norman’s protection since May 4, 1970:

“Terry Norman has never been made to give his account of the events, and I don’t know how he possibly could have escaped that. When he is in important photos, he is on film, shown surrendering his gun. How could he escape being questioned? Well, obviously somebody has to be protecting him or he would not have escaped being questioned. So this is what I feel has been the cover-up at Kent State, and there are many others who think the same thing.”

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