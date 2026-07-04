Joe Lewis, Wounded Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Joe Lewis shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his testimonial Lewis relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre who was shot and wounded by Ohio National Guardsmen.

On May 4, 1970 Joe Lewis was an 18-year-old college freshman at Kent State University. When he attended the May 4th noontime antiwar protest on campus, Lewis was shot twice by two different Ohio National Guardsmen. From his serious gunshot wounds, for weeks Lewis fought for his life in ICU. While recovering in fall 1970, Lewis was named as one of the ‘Kent 25’ and indicted by a Portage County Grand Jury — yet all charges against Lewis were dismissed years later.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.