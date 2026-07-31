Joseph M. Sima, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Joseph Sima shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his Testimonial, Joseph Sima shares his experience as a Kent State student with a tenacious curiosity about what happened in the Kent State massacre.

Returning to Kent State University on Sunday night May 3rd, Joseph Sima saw how the campus had become a war zone littered with tanks, helicopters, and soldiers with bayonets and machine guns in jeeps. On Monday, May 4th before the Kent State massacre, Joseph Sima went to his morning class then walked to the Student Union for lunch. Moments later he heard there was a shooting and the campus was closed — students had to leave. As he readied to leave…

“There were three kids going toward Glenmorris private apartments, and I passed them up because I walked fast. They were talking about a student in a gold sport coat that had a gun. Did you see it? And I didn't think anything of it, so I just kept on going. I'm in a rush to go pack and get out. And 11 o'clock that night, Channel 3 News, WKYC, there was the person with the gold sport coat and a gun. And I recognized him. He was pretty much known as an informer for the campus police and FBI. He used to take pictures, try to infiltrate different groups, you know, anti-war groups and stuff like that.”

On the morning of May 4th at Kent State…

“Terry Norman is the informant, he tries to get a pass from the National Guard to go out and take pictures of the kids, right? Well, they turn them down. Michael Delaney, the sergeant, turns them down. He's in charge of the passes. They go back again. He turns them down again. Not only him, but whoever his supervisor was. Well, then the head of campus police comes in and says, you've got to let him out there taking pictures. He's taking them for the FBI. He gets the pass. Now, that's one thing, but why is he carrying a gun, a concealed weapon?”

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