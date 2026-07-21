Judy Gumbo Albert, Member of the Yippies

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Judy Gumbo Albert shares her experiences related to the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre as a meaningfully involved participant. Judy Gumbo Albert is one of the founders of the Yippies, a counter-cultural, antiwar, political theatre protest group formed in the 1960’s.

Three weeks after the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre, Judy Gumbo Albert traveled to North Vietnam and met with Vietnamese people from all walks of life. Even in remote areas, the majority had heard about the Kent State massacre yet they all asked about Kent State and wanted to know what had happened. Albert learned they felt incredibly sad that American students had been killed in America protesting the war and protesting for peace in their country. Arriving back in the States to participate in a panel discussion in New York City, Albert discussed her experience in North Vietnam with mother of slain Kent State protester Jeffrey Miller, also letting her know that the North Vietnamese were very sorry for her loss — that they felt so sad, so disturbed and unhappy that the war against the antiwar movement, the war against the peace movement, had resulted in deaths.

Photo. In the crowd at the Pentagon Levitation, 1967

Judy Gumbo Albert mentions how in 1967 the Yippies levitated the Pentagon. Read about the levitation.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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