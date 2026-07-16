Lance Kinz, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Lance Kinz shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his testimonial Lance Kinz relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Lance Kinz was a sophomore student and a protester against the Vietnam war at Kent State University. Kinz recounts his participation in the November 1969 D.C. moratoriums against the horrors of all wars and regarded it as a ‘social awakening.’ From his view in the Kent State parking lot at the time of the massacre, Kinz saw how the National Guardsmen were in no danger, contradicting false media narratives that flooded the airwaves back then, and are still believed today. Kinz discusses the power of education, that information is power, and how his generation fought to give peace a chance.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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