Larry Dowler, Kent State Archivist

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Larry Dowler shares his perspectives from when he was an archivist at Yale University Library and managed the Kent State Collection. As an American history scholar, Larry Dowler was interested in larger historical motifs rather than legal issues surrounding the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre.

From Larry Dowler’s Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial:

“I’m more interested in what the Court of History will say about these events than I am about the Court of Justice, because I think that so many of the people are dead and we may never have all the facts that we need to pursue that. And so, at least if we can see what happens when you have a government determined to stop, to prevent any kind of dissent, and the people fearing for their safety go along with it, I think that’s exactly what happened in 70, and I think we still have an awful lot of that going on today.”

”So the evidence of that kind of government involvement in trying to put down any sort of dissent, but particularly student dissent, and the lack of moral authority by the president and by the governor and by, frankly, some of the people in the Kent administration, including the university, I would have to say, at least in the early years, in the late 60s up to 1970, the record is sort of indisputable.”

“Peter Davies was, along with Arthur Krause and John Adams, the Reverend John Adams, were kind of the triumvirate that pursued a course of justice, that is, tried the legal system to resolve what had happened at KentState … and spent the better part of seven or eight years doing that.”

On the importance of the Kent State Collection at the Yale University Library:

“…if the government’s intent is to really suppress the truth in certain circumstances, then having an archival record or an historical record that allows—at least allows historians, if not legal scholars, to reexamine that and — and get a better understanding of what was actually going on. I think that becomes critical. So I think it’s very important.”

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to complete the Kent State Truth Archive, comprised of more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants, witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre and those who were meaningfully involved.

Learn how you may support the Kent State Truth Archive and our efforts to publish all the Kent State Testimonials in the summer of 2026.