Laurel Krause, Sister of Allison Krause

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Laurel Krause shares her participation in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her testimonial Laurel Krause relives her experiences as a family member of one of the four student protesters killed in the Kent State massacre.

When Laurel Krause returned home from school on May 4, 1970, she learned her older sister Allison had been shot and killed by Ohio National Guardsmen at Kent State University. With her parents Arthur and Doris Krause, she witnessed her family’s loss as it exploded into a national tragedy and news of the Kent State massacre spread around the world. Krause shines a light on her family’s judicial and political battles demanding to know what really happened to Allison on May 4, 1970, yet never receiving an acknowledgement nor an explanation from the U.S. government or authorities. 40 years later Krause calls for truth, healing and harmony.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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