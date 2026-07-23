Lesley Wischmann, Kent State Researcher

Five years after the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre, Lesley Wischmann wrote a letter to Peter Davies, author of the respected book “The Truth About Kent State,” seeking his response to her Kent State questions. Shortly after Peter Davies connected with Lesley Wischmann, they began working together with Arthur Krause and John Adams, attempting to bring factual evidence and truth to the evolving story of the Kent State massacre.

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Lesley Wischmann shares her views and questions about the Kent State massacre derived from years of research, tirelessly examining FBI Kent State FOIA documents, and probing photographs of the massacre with a loupe, magnifying to examine hundreds of photos to unearth minute details. Wischmann still has deeply troubling questions left unanswered about Terry Norman, the involvement of John Dean who worked at the U.S. Justice Department in charge of student unrest when the Kent State massacre occurred, and the tampering of evidence related to hand guns and bullet shells found on the Kent State University campus.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre.

Learn how you may support the Kent State Truth Archive and our efforts to publish Kent State Testimonials in the summer of 2026.