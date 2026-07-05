Linda Seeley, Townsperson and Protester

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Linda Seeley shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her testimonial Linda Seeley relives her experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Linda Seeley was a graduate of Kent State University living nearby, an active antiwar protester and a young mother. Seeley describes the shocking moments when the Ohio National Guard shot live ammunition at unarmed protesting students. Immediately following the massacre and with other students, Seeley gathered in circles protecting wounded students while other students attempted to provide medical care. Above all else, Seeley and fellow protesters wanted the National Guard off campus, especially after they shot, killed and wounded Kent State University students before their eyes.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch here first on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.