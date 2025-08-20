Laurel’s Peace on the Mendocino Coast

Laurel’s Peace on the Mendocino Coast

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Laurel Krause
Aug 26, 2025Edited

UNARMED STUDENTS did not force M1-carrying National Guardsmen to retreat at Kent State as noted in the quote below. This is a prime example of the narrative management I discuss in Long Time Gone:

The 2025 version of the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre: "As Guardsmen and protesters clashed, a large crowd forced the Guardsmen to retreat with some of them opening fire on the crowd leaving four dead and injuries to nine others." https://bit.ly/3JrWdeq What a crock!

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Laurel Krause
Aug 24, 2025

And while you at it, have a listen to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young sing Déjà Vu https://youtu.be/nS3l_TwPNRY?si=riMc58l1Tb24mITf

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