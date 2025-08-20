Voices from a 55-year-old piece of U.S. history call out to current collective energies reminding us: we have all been here before. Wondering, this time around, will we have peaceful outcomes, or at least a modicum of public accountability? That’s my ask.

To set the mood as you read, please have a listen to Crosby, Stills & Nash perform Long Time Gone, and while you’re at it, Déjà Vu.

The story begins when an acquaintance of my father Arthur S. Krause reached out to me, reviving May 4, 1970 memories from when we first heard my sister Allison Krause had been killed by an Ohio National Guardsman’s bullet fired in the Kent State massacre. At lunchtime on her college campus that day, Allison was shot dead as she protested President Nixon’s expansion into Cambodia in the Vietnam war.

Last month a gentleman named Ken Artis read my writing on our 2014 activities taking the Kent State massacre before the U.N. Human Rights Council on my Substack, Laurel’s Peace on the Mendocino Coast. When Ken subscribed, I sent a thank you for his generous subscription. The next day, I received Ken’s email sharing his Kent State story in this July 29, 2025 note:

My dear Laurel,

At the moment, all you know me for is by my support of your work. If I may, I would like to fully introduce myself…

On the afternoon of the day that your sister was murdered I heard the news on CBS Radio. I was profoundly upset. That was hardly a unique reaction.

Later in the day, I headed to WCAU, a radio station owned and operated by CBS. I had a program, two-way talk, that aired between 2 and 6 AM. I arrived at the studio my news man, Tom W****, told me that he had been a student at Kent State and was aware of the fact that the signal from WCAU came in like gangbusters at Kent State.

Back in those days people didn't run to the television for news, they turned on the radio. When I started my shift at 2 AM the phone lines were jammed. Before I started the radio program I asked everyone who is calling in to hang up because the only people that I want to hear from were people who had been at Kent State that day and could tell us what happened.

Everyone did hang up, almost at once. Then, the lines began to light up again and I began hearing from people who were there. It was a tough program to do. Emotions were raw. Anger was profound.

At 4:15 in the morning I took a call from your father. For a moment I was stunned. Then I asked him to talk to us. The first thing he did was to thank me for the show because he said it was the only real information he had about what had happened to your sister. Then, he spoke about the state of this country at that time. He was enraged, but he was composed.

When the call ended, I simply moved on to the next call. That may seem like a somewhat mechanical reaction; however, it is not always easy for the person who is in the midst of an event to fully appreciate what they are part of. Fortunately, the engineer who was handling my program understood the importance of what your father had just said. He fed the entire call to CBS in New York. They used it all day long.

Not only did CBS air your father's conversation with me. It was broadcast on radio Moscow, Radio Havana, the BBC, and even the Voice of America, among many others. The story was even picked up by the New York Post. Interestingly, I was at home asleep during the day and did not know anything about the reach of the call with your dad until I went into work.

I have thought of your sister and family many times since that day. Once I was called by someone who was doing some sort of an article about what happened to Kent State. I believe I was even asked to write something about it. I refused to cooperate because I never want to exploit the event in any way. In fact, this note to you may be the first time that I have ever fully discussed the call to my show.

Please let me know how I may support your work.

Shalom,

Ken

Ken’s email felt like a visit from my father. His radio story helped me see my father and the whole event in a new light. Dad’s words of consternation and confusion, yet composure in those first hours after learning about Allison were so heartfelt to hear. On the phone I thanked Ken for his radio show from long ago, and for coming forward now. Broadcasting and hearing the public conversations of those harmed by the Kent State massacre was a lifeline for my family, especially in those early hours.

It took me back to my own memories of driving home with my parents from Robinson Memorial hospital near Kent State University that night on May 4, 1970. Thankfully Dad’s friend was driving. Sitting in the back seat with my mom and our dog L.B., we listened to the radio shedding mostly lies about the massacre as our silent grief, shock and utter disbelief took hold. Even back then, we knew we weren’t hearing the truth of what happened to our Allison.

It was a mixed bag in the immediate aftermath. New York City’s Hard Hat Riot involved Kent State mourners and protesters who were violently attacked by rightwing Twin Tower construction workers. Neil Young’s moments-later-released protest anthem, Ohio, made it to FM radio despite efforts to censor. Young comforted our generational wounds and angst stemming in this betrayal — the U.S. military killed four students and protesters, and wounded nine at an antiwar rally on the Kent State University commons.

Ten days after Kent State, in front of a women’s dormitory two black students were shot to death and 12 were wounded by Mississippi Highway Patrol gunfire in the Jackson State massacre, delivering an intentional one-two-three punch at the mourning student protesters. Have a listen to Jackson-Kent Blues by Steve Miller Band.

In response to the Kent State and Jackson State massacres, protests swelled around the world. U.S. college students shut down their campuses across the nation and went on strike. They thought, “It could have been me.” Anyone who cared about what happened at Kent State was never the same.

Living through this experience I am aghast as I witness the U.S. government continue committing heinous and traumatizing atrocities against us. Afterwards, their first act is to gain control of the narrative. Next, they make sure the public’s view is not represented in their official history as they publish the state-approved memory. Credible investigations into their atrocities are not possible when a government investigates itself. With little investigation, the true story of what really occurred is rarely known and never revealed.

That’s exactly what happened 55 years ago in the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. The day after on May 5, 1970, the New York Times ran their confusing version of the "shootings." Take a look at it. Notice anything strange? Do you see how the text has been edited/changed into hard-to-read gibberish with indiscriminate spacing and run-on sentences? [Check before they fix it!] My guess is they have ‘played with’ the text to make it less likely to work with search engines and bots looking for historic Kent State articles, also making it more difficult for today’s researchers, and in the future, to learn the truth of what occurred.

The New York Times is just one example of the state’s narrative management system. John Filo’s Kent State Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph (below) is ‘covered’ at facebook, Instagram and probably other social platforms so no one may see it. And if you want to hear Neil Young’s full song Ohio on YouTube, you have to sign in and be an adult. These acts illustrate how the establishment prevents future generations from ever knowing the people’s version what happened at Kent State. Worst of all, authorities are simply running out the clock, waiting for witnesses and survivors, and our demands for truth, to die.

Kent State censorship demonstrates how ‘they’ control our view into other historic atrocities carried out by the U.S. government and military. These manipulations are much more menacing than editing mistakes … they are intentional strategies to confuse, bury, distract, lie about and censor truth from the future, as they diminish the importance of each atrocity they did to us.

Watching the U.S. government manufacture and maintain their ‘expert’ state narratives about what they did at Kent State was what originally fueled my efforts to co-found the Kent State Truth Tribunal with Emily Kunstler. In the 40th anniversary year we filmed and recorded the stories, first-person narratives, or what we call testimonials from more than 70 original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre in 2010.

So pleased to announce we are building the Kent State Truth Archive, one Testimonial at a time, online in the summer of 2026. On Substack, we are publishing one Testimonial a day until all of the more than 70 Kent State Testimonials are public. You may also find the Kent State Truth Archive Testimonials at YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later on our Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Our goal is to share Kent State massacre stories of ‘those who were there’ to the world, and for the future as we correct history and heal these wounds.

We are in this together dear friends. It’s going to take all of us — Peace and healing!