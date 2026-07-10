Meyer "Mike" Alewitz, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Mike Alewitz shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his Testimonial Mike Alewitz relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Mike Alewitz was a student at Kent State University yet he was already an activist involved social struggles and social change. At Kent State, Alewitz was antiwar organizer and a leader of the broadbased student movement against war, SMC aka Student Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam. After the massacre Alewitz helped organize the National Student Strike and participated in mass mobilization efforts, including the GI movement against the Vietnam war.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.