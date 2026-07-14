Mickey Huff, Meaningfully Involved Participant

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Mickey Huff shares his background from researching his graduate thesis on the Kent State massacre: Healing Old Wounds: Public Memory, Commemoration and Conflicts Over Historical Interpretation of the Kent State Shootings, 1977-1990 at Youngstown State University. Mickey Huff is also a Professor of Journalism, director of Project Censored and the Park Center for Independent Media.

Mickey Huff offers his perspectives on the controversial recorded history of the Kent State massacre. Huff describes how ever since 1970, authorities and the media have supported a political agenda to make the issues of Kent State go away. A prime example is George Segal’s ‘Abraham and Isaac’ sculpture commissioned by an Ohio historical society to memorialize the Kent State massacre. Upon delivery, Kent State University rejected the sculpture. KSU officials deemed the imagery of Abraham poised to sacrifice his son Isaac as a politically volatile and inappropriate depiction of violence for a memorial honoring students killed by the National Guard.

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