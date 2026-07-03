In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Nancy Rodgers recounts her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre.

As a concerned Kent State University faculty member on May 4th, Rodgers observed, monitored and attempted to keep the peace on campus during U.S. military maneuvers. After the massacre, Rodgers co-founded the Kent State Legal Defense Fund organized to support and advocate for the ‘Kent 25’ group of students and a professor indicted for ‘causing’ the massacre.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions that fuel our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive by year-end 2026, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre.