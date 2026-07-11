Nina Jacobs Stanley, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Nina Jacobs Stanley shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial Nina Jacobs Stanley relives her experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Nina Jacobs Stanley was a student participating in the Kent State protest and she witnessed students killed and wounded by National Guard gunfire. Afterwards Nina was visited by the FBI and later called to give her deposition in the Kent 25 trial. Stanley hopes someday authorities will admit what they did at Kent State was wrong, how this never should have happened, and for the U.S. to annually memorialize Kent State on May 4th.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.