Norman Weissman, Meaningfully-Involved Participant

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Norman Weissman discusses his background as a documentary filmmaker, a playwright and a writer who on May 4, 1970 became deeply engrossed in learning everything and reading through all materials related to the Kent State massacre.

Norman Weissman tried to report, write and develop projects about Kent State, but found:

“the facts, and of course the climate of opinion in the 1970s and even into the 1980s was not very receptive to the Kent State story. The Kent State story was kind of the third rail of American journalism. If you touched it, you'd get electrocuted. Or any politician who got involved would touch it. And so my various efforts at documentary proposals to the various networks got nowhere. Because at the same time, the national consciousness and the national perception of this event, it was really determined and shaped by James Michener and the Reader's Digest, who went out to Kent State in May of 1970, took over all the motel rooms, brought in interviewers, and assembled a lot of facts, which they later on put into book form, and outraged many, if not all, of the people they had interviewed because it perceived, it presented, it represented the event. It reflected what the public thought about these students who were, after all, hippies, long hair, unattractive, diseased, pregnant, drug addicted. They were demonized. Demonized in the way our culture demonizes immigrants and Muslims and various other groups. Kind of a knee-jerk reaction in terms of public opinion.”

About his book, “SNAPSHOTS USA (An American Family Album)” by Norman Weissman shares:

“And so as I worked my way through the material, the obvious thought came to present this material in terms of the human beings involved, the emotions, who they were. I even came up with a very catchy phrase, to write about the lives that they would have lived, had they lived. And when you hang your hat on a phrase like that, you realize you have to use a fictional format, a fictional format based on fact, which my book, as it evolved, did exactly that.”

From his book, Weissman describes the lament of the Kent State mothers:

“When we visit our daughter's grave, what do we say? Do we say there's no such thing as justice? Do we say no one cares, you are dead? That you were executed? Will we ever be able to tell her justice has been done? That the truth has been told? Someone wrote saying, too bad only four got killed. Should have killed 40.”

When asked what fueled the writing of his book:

“Everything. Everything. Jackson State. Orangeburg. Kent State. Open up the New York Times, you can see the last week's kill ratio in Vietnam, or the transcripts from the two o'clock follies at the hotels in Saigon that the reporters will send back. The body count. Walk into any toy stores and you have video games for our sons and daughters. Killing is a sport. Killing is a victory. You win. Two teenagers or two grade school students with these video games, the one who kills the most wins. Insanity. In the midst of a culture of mendacity. Insanity. With a bankrupt media. These are my children. And I was not alone. Those children, those students, black and white, Orangeburg, Jackson State, Kent State, they were our children, they were our sons, our responsibility. And according to the Gallup poll, 70% or 80% or 68% of the American public applauded, reelected a government that will commit murder, that will murder dissenting voices. It became part of our culture. And how do you turn this around? You ask me, what do I remember most? In 40 years, we still have not come to terms with what was done to the nature of our society. And until we come to terms with that, the moral reawakening will never occur.”

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to complete the Kent State Truth Archive, comprised of more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants, witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre and those who were meaningfully involved.

Learn how you may support the Kent State Truth Archive and our efforts to publish all the Kent State Testimonials in the summer of 2026.