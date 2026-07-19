Paula Stone Tucker, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Paula Stone Tucker shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial Paula Stone Tucker relives her experience as a witness of the Kent State massacre.

Paula Stone Tucker was a married Kent State journalism student and five months pregnant on May 4, 1970. That morning Tucker was working on yearbook staff in Taylor Hall when she heard protests outside and went to investigate. Outside just before the shootings, the students with guardsmen had moved from the Commons to the side of Taylor Hall near the parking lot and practice field. Hearing gunfire and believing it had stopped, she noticed the guardsmen at the crest of the hill had smoke coming out of the end of their guns. Despite seeing this and hearing the gunfire, Tucker thought the fallen students had tripped instead of being injured by the guard gunfire, finding it difficult to comprehend the guard had actually fired bullets at students protesting.

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