Robert S. "Bob" Baker, Meaningfully-Involved Participant

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Bob Baker shares his participation as a lawyer working on legal matters related to the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his Testimonial, Bob Baker relives his experiences as a meaningfully-involved participant in Kent State massacre lawsuits.

Bob Baker’s first job out of law school was working on the Kent State case brought before the Sixth Circuit of Appeals. Later, in 1978 Baker was involved in the Federal Court retrial in Cleveland until it settled in January 1979. With roots from growing up in nearby Wooster, Ohio, Baker had a connection with what occurred on May 4, 1970.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; then later on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website: http://TruthTribunal.org.

Grateful for grassroots support, donations and subscriptions fueling our ability to bring you the complete Kent State Truth Archive, comprising more than 70 Kent State Truth Tribunal Testimonials from original participants and witnesses of the May 4, 1970 massacre. Peace and healing.