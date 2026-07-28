Sally Burnell, Kent Townsperson

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Sally Burnell shares her memories of the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial, Sally Burnell relives her experience as a young teenager in Kent, Ohio as it became an occupied university town over students protesting the Cambodian invasion of the Vietnam war.

On May 3, 1970, one day before the Kent State massacre, Ohio Governor James Rhodes held a press conference in Kent and labeled the Kent State University student protesters worse than the brown shirts, communists, night riders and vigilantes.

Days before the massacre, Burnell met National Guardsmen bivouacking in her school playground. A guardsman let Burnell hold one of his bullets and told her he was prepared to shoot at students.

Burnell was taking a test in her Kent junior high school when she first heard of the Kent State massacre. Even as a young teenager, Sally knew it was an overreaction for Kent’s Mayor to call in the National Guard.

To heal Kent State wounds, Burnell shares:

“there are much better ways to deal with these things. And there seems to be, there’s always been a tension between Kent and the university.” “I think if the university and the city were to work closer, hand in hand, so that the students don’t have to feel like they’re pariahs or whatever, you know I mean? There needs to be sort of a mutual respect between the two parties.”

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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