Sue Corbin, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Sue Corbin shares her participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In her Testimonial Sue Corbin relives her experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

On May 4, 1970 Sue Corbin was a Kent State student living on campus and protesting on the Commons against the National Guard’s presence on campus. Corbin shares her fearful reactions to the military present, their tanks and then shock when learning students had been shot and killed by the National Guard. Corbin never suspected the Guard were using live ammunition to shoot at her and other Kent State students.

Thankful to all Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial participants and crew who volunteered to help assemble this collection of Kent State Testimonials of Truth. Watch first here on Substack; Also on YouTube, Rumble, Patreon and later at the Kent State Truth Tribunal website.

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