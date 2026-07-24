Tom Lacey, Kent State Student

In this Kent State Truth Archive Testimonial, Tom Lacey shares his participation at Kent State University in the days leading up to and following the May 4, 1970 Kent State massacre. In his Testimonial, Tom Lacey relives his experiences as an original participant and witness of the Kent State massacre.

Tom Lacey was a freshman at Kent State University and present at the massacre. As a witness he learned what the government was capable of and saw how far it was willing to go to keep the citizenry in line. “We didn’t realize we were in the crosshairs at the time, but we clearly were.” Lacey recalls how protesters felt that we were part of an international force pulling back the ‘dogs of war’ and playing on a big stage — that the world was watching. There's been a lot written about the wave of student strikes that happened after Kent State, but it wasn't just students, it was also employees at the universities that walked out. Social historians have categorized Kent State massacre responses as “probably the largest mass demonstration strike, national strike in U.S. history. It wasn't a labor strike, per se. It was an anti-war strike.”

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